Friday, Saturday, Sunday March 27, 28, 29 – Orlando Boat Show

Friday, Saturday, Sunday 27, 28, 29 – Orlando Boat Show to be hosted at the Orlando Convention Center. Over 500 boats and 27 dealers from the Central Florida area will be there to display their best vessels. Special Boat-show pricing, lots of family activities, kids zone with Twiggy the “Water Skiing Squirrel and new this year the “Fishing Zone” with 40 booths with loads of products from the fishing and boating industry. Seminars on boating and fishing from local area Captains, business owners and local area experts. For more info visit OrlandoBoatShow.com