Fried Spot

by Jim Baugh of Jim Baugh Outdoors

First scale your fish and then take off the heads, gut, and clean. Score the sides with a knife. Wash carefully and set fish aside.

Sprinkle fresh ground sea salt and cracked pepper lightly on all the filets then coat is your favorite seafood breader mix.

In a cast iron skillet melt two sticks of butter and bring pan to a medium high heat. Sauté your spot filets until they are golden brown on each side. You are done.

Serve by peeling the center backbone out of the filets leaving nothing but meat. Delish!