Ft. Lauderdale Sportfishing – April 2021

The sportfishing boats of South Florida are having one heck of a month. The bigger game fish are moving through and biting excellent. Kite fishing on the edge of the Gulf Stream has been highly productive for sailfish, big game sharks, bull dolphin and tuna. We’re smack dab in the middle of shark fishing season, and the big game sharks are snapping. Hammerhead, mako, thresher, bull and dusky are the sharks we are catching now. Fishing around the shipwrecks there are giant amberjack, grouper and cobia, which don’t leave a bait unmolested for very long. Wreck fishing this time of year is really fun because of the quick action on big fish. Trolling the reef is producing good action too for kingfish, bonito and some pretty big wahoo. This is the time of year when all the biggest fish are caught.

The offshore dolphin fishing is phenomenal right now. Big, and I mean BIG mahi mahi are being caught trolling the weedlines that form up offshore. Anywhere from 5 to 20 miles offshore can be good grounds for finding big mahi. You just need to find something good to fish around. When fishing offshore, keep a constant lookout for weedlines, floating debris, current edges and frigate birds to fish near. Expect to see some solid dolphin fishing during the next few months. When trolling offshore for dolphin, you also have a good chance of finding tuna, wahoo and sailfish. If you’re exceptionally lucky, you may even catch a blue or white marlin. I look forward to April and May fishing the whole year because you can catch just about anything.

It should be great fishing for the next couple of months for us here in South Florida. Good luck and tight lines.

Capt. Nick Colosi

New Lattitude Sportfishing

(954) 707-2147

www.newlattitude.com