Ft. Lauderdale Sportfishing – January 2021

The peak of our sailfish season is here and they are snapping! The recent cold fronts and stiff winds are great conditions for kite fishing. The majority of our sailfish are caught using the kite fishing technique. The reason for this is that with kite fishing you can often hook into multiple sailfish at a time, a double or even a triple header. On the best days you could potentially catch 6 to 10 sailfish. Kite fishing isn’t just good for sailfish. You can catch all kinds of awesome, top water game fish. Dolphin, tuna, cobia, sharks and kingfish are all hunting these same waters and all love these same baits. Mahi mahi, aka dolphin bite especially well during the winter. This past month has been outstanding for them. Any day with an east wind has great potential for catching dolphin.

A few miles further offshore offers a whole different variety of game fish. There are some giant bull dolphin out there to be caught, if you’re willing to invest some hours trolling. In that territory, wahoo are another big game fish you may come across. Last January, we boated some serious monster sized wahoo. Fish a deep line or a weighted surface lure for wahoo. Blue and white marlin are a long shot to catch, but it is possible if you’re fishing in that zone. One may bite at any moment and always when you least expect it. There are always a few caught in Fort Lauderdale during the winter months. This same area is also good swordfish grounds if you have some time to make some drops. Some enormous swordfish are being hooked when deep dropping out in that territory. The fish are out there but you have to work for them. A little patience, skill and determination is all it takes to catch fish. Of course, a little luck never hurt anybody.

Best of luck on the water guys. Tight lines!

Capt. Nick Colosi

New Lattitude Sportfishing

(954) 707-2147

www.newlattitude.com