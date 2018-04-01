Jig & Fly of the Month

April 2018 Fly of the Month:

PFB Baitfish

Snook time is here and there is no other pattern that catches more than a PFB Baitfish. Tied with all synthetic brushes, only available at IPO. Match it up with an Echo Rod and A Galvan Reel and you are ready for anything that swims in our water. We tie this pattern in white and white and white. Come check them out along with the new rods and reels.

_______________________________

April 2018 Jig of the Month:

Flare Hawk Jigs

We have started making Flare Hawk jigs. Others call them Red Tail Hawks. Big Snook on both the east coast and west coast love them. Fished around bridges or in the deepest parts of the passes, inlets, a seawall, and docks. Come check them out at Mike’s bait house.