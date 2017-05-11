FWC Highlights Chipola River

“FLOW” celebrates the charm of the Chipola River and the partnerships forged to protect it.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) announces the release of its new video, “FLOW: the Chipola River Story.” “FLOW” features International Game Fish Association’s Top Female Angler of 2015, Meredith McCord, and tells the conservation story of the Chipola River. This video recognizes the dedicated efforts of individuals and organizations such as the FWC, Southeast Aquatic Resources Partnership (part of the National Fish Habitat Partnership), Trout Unlimited, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

The Chipola River is a spring-fed system in north Florida that features the only naturally reproducing population of shoal bass in the state. These bass are genetically unique and have a limited geographic range. Meredith McCord set world records for shoal bass and black crappie while filming “FLOW,” inspiring future conservation efforts.

View two trailers and the full-length video at youtube.com/TrophyCatchFlorida.