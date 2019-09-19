FWC To Discuss Regs Changes Oct. 2-3 In Cape Canaveral

Regulations changes for blackfin tuna and shrimp in northeast Florida are a couple of proposals slated for discussion at the FWC Commission’s public meetings Oct. 2-3 in Cape Canaveral. These meetings are open to the public and begin at 8:30 a.m. at the Radisson Resort at the Port, 8701 Astronaut Boulevard, Cape Canaveral, Florida 32920.

Here’s a brief rundown of items on the agenda.

Regulation changes expected on these topics:

• Blackfin tuna – Final proposal to create a recreational bag limit of two fish per person per day or 10 fish per vessel per day, whichever is greater, and to extend these limits into federal waters.

• Northeast Florida shrimp – Final proposal to make changes to commercial inshore shrimp regulations in northeast Florida.

Draft proposals to be brought back to a future meeting:

• Spotted seatrout – Draft proposal to make several changes to how spotted seatrout are managed statewide.

• Biscayne National Park – Proposed draft rules for fishing regulation changes in Biscayne National Park.

Discussions items with no expected regulation changes:

• Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary – Staff and invited guests will provide a presentation on proposed regulatory changes for the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary.

• Federal fishery management updates – Outcomes of recent meetings of the South Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico fishery management councils.

For more information, go to MyFWC.com.