Gabe Keen Catches New TN State Record Largemouth

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency congratulates Gabe Keen for his historic catch of a new Tennessee State Record Largemouth Bass! Friday the 13th was Gabe Keen’s lucky day. The 28-year-old Campbell County High School history teacher and fishing coach was on Chickamauga Reservoir Feb.13, preparing for an upcoming tournament, when something suddenly hammered his lure. Something big. Big, as in a Tennessee state record largemouth bass: 15 pounds, three ounces. It was almost a pound heavier than the former record, which had stood for more than 60 years. In this edition of Tennessee Wildcast we will hear from Gabe as well as Fisheries Chief Bobby Wilson and Biologist Mike Jolly. We will learn about the bass Gabe caught, the history of the Florida Largemouth stocking efforts and the future of these fish in Tennessee.