Gag Grouper Season By: TJ Shea

These numbers–177, 608, 48 and 15–are the numbers that matter. 177 days spent waiting this year for NOAA to announce the 2024 gag grouper season for the Gulf of Mexico by recreational and charter for hire sectors. 608 days between the 2022 gag season’s close until the 2024 season’s opening. 48 days open to harvest gag out of that 608-day period between 2022 and 2024. Yep, that’s right, a meager 48 out of 608 days. And finally, 15 days for the 2024 gag season. I could finish this article with all the reasons why this brief season is so wrong but, instead, I’ll focus on how to make the most of these 15 days.

Starting with a plus for this season, amberjack will be in play. In addition to gag opening September 1, amberjack also opens on that same day. Given the high-water temps in September, most of us on the Gulf Coast will have to run long to find a good gag bite. This is the same depth best to find those legal-size jacks lurking. These are the two formidable species to land and fill the fish box.

Targeting either of these species requires the proper tackle, if you want to be successful. For gag groupers, we get very serious with our gear. Stout rods and 6/0 reels are spooled with, only the best, 80-pound Ande Mono. Depending on depth and size of our baits, we will go with three to four feet of 100 to 150-pound Ande fluorocarbon leader. With success usually being decided in under the first 20 seconds of the fight, all our combos get respooled just before they open in preparation. Once a gag feels that hook set, they will pull with all their might to get back inside their home and slamming the door shut behind them. We lock down the drag system and reel like crazy to keep them out. Once off the bottom, you can ease up a little on the drag given all the strain your tackle was under to start the fight.

On the spearing side, you shouldn’t have to go far to get your legal limit. We have seen them just about everywhere this Summer, and I am not talking about barely legal fish. There are plenty of meaty 30+ inch fish in less than 50 feet. Outside of commercial fishing, there has been so little pressure spearing on gags that they have become almost as inquisitive as their red grouper cousins. This curiosity should set you up to get close enough to get off a quality shot. However, unlike a red, just because you have put a shaft in one does not mean you’re going to be dining on a fresh grouper dinner. Gags fight to the end and have spun off or swam off with many a shaft. Don’t underestimate their strength or speed if you’re free shafting.

Whichever method you enjoy the most, we only have 15 days to fill our fish boxes and bellies. Hopefully mother nature allows us to make the most of them.