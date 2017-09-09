Galveston Bay Fishing Report

By: Capt. Craig Lambert

September is always one of my favorite months because the days are getting cooler and the fish are getting hungrier. This month is the beginning of the transition from summer to autumn and this keeps the fish moving around and heading to different areas as the bait they are following adjusts to the cooling water temperatures. Migrating shrimp are starting to show up in areas like Trinity Bay and Tabbs Bay so I expect good things to come in those areas very soon. Redfish have been thick in the San Jacinto river lately. They are usually found on rip-rap walls along the channel and areas near underwater pipelines. The well pads in Trinity are hot right now and are producing best on outgoing tides with artificials. The North shoreline of East Bay is also beginning to really shine and produce fish with scattered bird action during mid-day. West Bay continues to offer a decent croaker bite but that will fade as October approaches. Right now the whole bay system is in great shape and things are looking really good for fall.

The croaker bite is finally starting to die off for the year and the live bait of choice will definitely be shrimp by the end of the month. However, this is definitely one of the better months to be throwing artificial lures. Consistent weather patterns, light winds and good tides are producing large boxes on soft plastics. Darker plastics on 1/4oz and 3/8 z jigs have been working well for me and the trout are just juiced up. We have been losing a few trout from acrobatic fish spitting the lure back at us.

The jetty systems are hot right now with the redfish spawning run kicking in and lots of speckled trout and gulf trout action on the rocks. The deep holes are where the bigger redfish are at and the action has been non stop as long as the tides are moving. Light winds and good weather will make for some very crowded weekend conditions but there is plenty of space for everyone with several miles of fishing area to choose from. Popping corks with long leaders up against the rocks will produce plenty of panfish along with a few speckled trout and Spanish mackerel. Try using a 40 or 50 lb monofilament shock leader to keep from losing the spanish mackerel.

There are some big sharks running around the jetties this time of year so don’t be surprised if you hook up with a monster all of a sudden.

We have some great weather ahead to look forward to so be safe out there and remember to always take a kid fishing.

Capt. Craig Lambert | Galvestoninshorefishing.com | 832.338.4570