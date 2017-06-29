Galveston Bay Fishing July Report

By: Capt. Craig Lambert

Lots of good fishing opportunities will prevail this month especially for trophy sized speckled trout. Every July I am always excited and look forward to catching big trout during midday periods especially on those calmer days when it is hotter than hot. Deep water along with structure are the key elements and if you add in perfect wind conditions (light) then those big girls are almost guaranteed to bite. The many wellpads, oyster reefs and other structures located around the ship channel will be good areas to find speckled trout and most fish are creatures of habit just like you and me. They go to the same spots every year because the water is cooler than other parts of the bay and the food is plentiful.

Fishing the many gaswells and reefs extending from the lower ship channel all the way up to lower Trinity Bay is going to be a good pattern for trout fishermen for the next few weeks. Most well pads offer an artificial reef complete with an oyster shell base and areas for specks to hide from sharks and dolphins. I prefer to start out fishing deep in the morning so 3/8th or 1/4 oz jigs are preferred depending on depth and strength of tide. I find that as the sun comes up the specks tend to move up higher in the water column especially if the water is clean and the winds are light so adjust accordingly. Look for soft plastics like Bass Assassins, Norton Sand Eels and others to produce extremely well while croakers dominate the scene for live bait. Don’t count out using topwaters during that midday bite. With those fish up in the water column that puts topwaters in the mix.

Red fish are schooled up and roaming the open bays in several different areas. These schools can be seen visually when they come up to the surface chasing and busting through baitfish. They are also easily spotted by the trail of slicks they usually leave behind them. The bait you throw at them will not matter much. A jalapeno pepper on a hook will work if you can get it in front of them. The rocks and riprap located all along the ship channel will also produce plenty of gamefish including redfish, sheepshead and even a flounder or two if you are lucky. Make sure and keep your baits up close to the rocks where the fish are at.

This is a great month to be on the bay system so be safe and as always take a kid fishing!

Capt. Craig Lambert | Galvestoninshorefishing.com | 832.338.4570