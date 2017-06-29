Galveston Bay Foundation is hosting its 5th annual Ladies Casting for Conservation fishing tournament on July 22nd this year. It is a women’s one-day tournament in Crystal Beach, Texas on Bolivar Peninsula. This unique event brings together fishing enthusiasts and helps protect Galveston Bay’s natural resources. The tournament has drawn interest from anglers throughout the state. This tournament is for everyone, from those fishing for the first time to those that know how to reel in a big catch! It’s a day of fun and an opportunity to learn about Galveston Bay. Both guided teams and non-guided teams are eligible.

Participants enjoy a day of competitive fishing that benefits Galveston Bay Foundation in its efforts to preserve and protect Galveston Bay. Founded in 1987, GBF is a non-profit conservation organization that works to preserve, protect, and enhance the natural resources of the Galveston Bay estuarine system through its programs in education, conservation, advocacy, and research.