Gamefish Grande Tournaments Ply Cuban Waters

The second annual Gamefish Grande Tournaments wrapped up June 13 in Havana, Cuba. The two-tournament series fished the fertile waters off the island nation, with teams releasing multiple blue and white marlin and sailfish.

The first of the two tournaments were held out of Marina Gaviota, a 1,200-slip marina in the beautiful resort town Veradero, where teams were pampered by the hospitality of marina staff. Teams fished June 5-8 out of the marina, which sits at the mid-point of Cuba’s narrow Hicacos Peninsula east of Havana. Over three days, two blue marlins were released.

First place honors went to team Seamaster, a 78’ Rybovich with owner Dan Devine fishing. The Seamaster released a blue marlin on day one to take home the top trophy. Second place went to Wayne Carmignani on the Hog Wild, a 52’ Viking. Wayne released a blue marlin on day three. The Hog Wild also released the largest dolphin of the tournament weighing 32.4 pounds.

Participants in the Varadero tournament were treated to gourmet meals at the Kike-Kcho Restaurant where they dined on fresh lobster, giant prawns, and paella.

From Veradero, the teams traveled to Havana, where the fishing really picked up June 10-13. After checking in at Marina Hemingway, participants were treated to a Cuban dinner at El Laurel Restaurante. The fleet fished just offshore for three days and released seven blue Marlins, 1 white marlin, and five sailfish.

Team Hog Wild, from Naples, Fla., placed first with five blue marlins, one white marlin and three sailfish released. William Ray, aboard his 43’ Ocean No Fly Zone, came in second, releasing two blue marlins. Blue Heron finished up the leaderboard with a third place win releasing two sailfish.

According to the organizers, Marina Hemingway was an accommodating host for the event and made all participants feel welcome. Members of the Cuban Fishing Federation were on-hand to help judge the releases. The top teams at each tournament received custom-designed trophies from tournament trophy sponsor King Sailfish Mounts.

AIM Marine Group, which produces and manages Gamefish Grande, wished to thank sponsor Mantus Anchors, the official anchor of Gamefish Grande. Sponsor Cuba Travel Services provided T-shirts for the anglers and arranged travel, tours, and accommodations for tournament guests. Zeidel & Co. supplied hats for the tournament as well as custom-printed burgees for each participating boat. Tournament sponsor RMK Merrill-Stevens awarded certificates to the winners of each tournament for haul out, power wash, yard services and a Pettit paint voucher.

For more information on the Gamefish Grande, visit gamefishgrande.com and be sure to follow them on Facebook. To contact the Gamefish Grande, email jdudas@aimmedia.com.