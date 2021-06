caught this Maybe 5-6 ft ??? I’m 5ft even Gar in Aucilla River….. Big Bend Area.

Our memorial weekend 2021 and 27th wedding anniversary started out icky! But the end was much better. Was pretty rough on the ocean one day, so we went back in and kept going up river in freshwater to adventure there some and came up on a lot of Gars! I had some fun fighting some. It’s the thrill of the peel I love! Caught with cut bait under a four horsemen popping cork! And it was released.