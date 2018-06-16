Garmin inReach Mini

Measuring just 4”x2” and weighing just 3.5 ounces, Garmin’s brand new inReach Mini is a powerful, yet compact, satellite communicator that offers two-way messaging and 24/7 SOS function when combined with subscription to access the Iridium satellite network.

Small enough to fit in your pocket, the inReach Mini eliminates the need for cell tower coverage. It works anywhere when using the Iridium satellite network.

The inReach Mini can be used on its own or paired with a compatible device. The Earthmate app pairs with the inReach Mini via Bluetooth to a compatible smartphone for access to maps, aerial imagery, and charts. The Earthmate app also allows inReach features to be accessed through the paired mobile device, so a user can reach anyone in their contact list. The inReach Mini also works with Garmin’s fēnix smartwatch to send and receive messages from a watch.

Every inReach device gives users access to a cloud-based website to plan trips with waypoints and routes and to create preset messages and quick texts. In the website, users can sync and manage device settings, update firmware, link social media accounts and store unlimited tracking data. To receive weather forecasts, the optional service provides detailed weather updates directly to the inReach Mini.

Small but mighty, the inReach Mini is impact resistant and water-rated to IPX7, so it’s built tough to withstand extreme conditions. The inReach Mini includes an internal, rechargeable lithium battery for up to 50 hours of use at the default 10-minute tracking mode and up to 20 days at the 30-minute interval extended tracking mode.

http://www.garmin.com/inreach