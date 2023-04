I caught this 29 Inches Spotted Seatrout in Indian River Lagoon.

My buddy David Vales was poling me on my Eastcape Skanu in the Indian River Lagoon. Beautiful sunny day and not a cloud in the sky. Saw a push off to my right an seen this guy cross over a pothole, threw my fly out in front of him and he turned an hit it like a ton of bricks an immediately started some of the gnarliest head shakes i’ve seen!