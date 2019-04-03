Gauge Saver – Product Review

Our Review of Gauge Saver

As a Florida native with a severe boating problem, a family of four, and a degree in electronics, I tend to DIY to save money—as most budget boaters try to do.

Early 2017, when my fishing buddy asked me to replace his old Yamaha 6Y5 Digital Multifunction Tach with an analog, I wondered if there was an alternative. I found an article that detailed restoring the gauge LCD and gave it a shot. It worked great!

Restoration makes sense because new gauges are so expensive. And after that first project several members of various online forums contacted me to do theirs.

The gauges kept coming as word spread, as did the calls and questions, so I figured I’d build a website to help me with communication. That’s when we created GaugeSaver.com. After doing hundreds of gauges and honing processes, we decided to become an LLC, hire some help and spread the word.

Since inception, with well over 5,000 gauges restored, we’ve expanded into doing all types of Yamaha gauges, as well as Mercury SC1000 and 5000, Hondas, Suzukis, iCommand, Raytheon, Volvo, Cummins, VHF’s, some jet skis, and whatever else we can get our hands on.

We also re-designed and commissioned a replacement lens for the older Mercury SC1000 gauges. We’re the only Company that has them, and I’ve shipped them all over the world! We also now have 4 GaugeSaver techs employed to keep turnaround times minimal.

By Eric Clayton

Learn More @ www.GaugeSaver.com