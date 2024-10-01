General Mountain Trout Regulations

RALEIGH, N.C. (Sept 13, 2024) – The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC) will implement Delayed Harvest Trout Waters regulations on 34 trout waters beginning Oct. 1.

Under Delayed Harvest Trout Waters regulations, no trout may be harvested or possessed from identified waters between Oct. 1 and one half-hour after sunset on June 6, 2025. No natural bait may be possessed, and anglers can fish only with artificial lures with one single hook. An artificial lure is defined as a fishing lure that neither contains nor has been treated with any substance that attracts fish by the sense of taste or smell.

NCWRC staff stock Delayed Harvest Trout Waters from fall through spring with high densities of trout to increase anglers’ chances of catching fish. Delayed Harvest Trout Waters, posted with diamond-shaped, black-and-white signs, are popular fishing destinations for anglers who enjoy catch-and-release trout fishing.

For more information on trout fishing and stocking, visit NCWRC’s website.

NOTE: During the major renovation of the Bobby N. Setzer State Fish Hatchery, there will be a reduction in trout stockings by NCWRC during the 2025, 2026 and potentially 2027 trout stocking seasons. NCWRC will continue to update the public during this important process, which ultimately ensures the sport of trout fishing will robustly continue in North Carolina for future generations. Learn more through a comprehensive video about why the hatchery is being renovated and follow our progress at www.ncwildlife.org/setzer.

Fishing in Public Mountain Trout Waters

Fishing is limited to hook and line only.

An artificial fly is defined as one single hook dressed with feathers, hair, thread, tinsel, rubber, or any similar material to which no additional hook, spinner, spoon or similar device is added.

Natural bait is defined as any living or dead organism (plant or animal), or parts thereof, or prepared substances designed to attract fish by the sense of taste or smell.

A single hook is defined as a fish hook with only one point.

It is unlawful to take fish bait or bait fish from Public Mountain Trout Waters.

It is unlawful to possess natural bait while fishing Wild Trout and Catch and Release waters, unless those waters are also specifically classified for use of natural bait.

Dropper flies may be used when fishing any Public Mountain Trout Waters.