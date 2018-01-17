Georgia’s Record Blue Catfish

A new state record blue catfish was recently confirmed by Georgia WRD. The 93-lb. monster was hauled from the Altamaha River in October and smashed the previous record of 80-lb., 4 oz., which stood since 2010.

Richard Barrett, of Axson, Georgia, caught the big cat using a live channel catfish he had caught earlier as bait. It was the only state record fish caught in Georgia in 2017, and Tim Bonvechio, with Georgia WRD, aged the fish at 14 years old.

Barrett’s fish was enormous, but blue cats can actually get much bigger. Back in 2011, a 143-pound IGFA All-Tackle World Record blue catfish was caught on Kerr Lake in Virginia.