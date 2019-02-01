Get Jiggy With It By: Capt. Anthony Corcella

We have been catching limits of upper slot trout, mangrove snapper and sheepshead in addition to gag grouper up to 15 pounds. We also have hooked up to multiple releases of snook and redfish on most charters. Cobia should be around in the coming months adding additional opportunities to our fishing adventures

The cold weather often leads to a hot bite. Artificial lures are the key to a great catch. Now is the time to break out those jigs and put them to work. A new lure and tackle company we teamed up with is High Water Lures based out of Louisiana. We immediately fell in love with the Get’em Shad. This innovative paddle tail comes in a variety of colors including a few my fellow guides and I developed specific to Florida waters. They will be available for purchase soon in local fishing stores and online. These baits are incredibly durable, and you can catch multiple fish on one lure without having to change bodies. They have an oversized paddle tail that sends out a fish enticing vibration. This is one feature that sets this lure apart from the rest.

Incredibly, we completed a Florida inshore slam of snook, redfish and trout on the very first day using the Get’em Shad. We’ve also caught grouper, flounder, bluefish, and jacks on the lures. The baits come scented right out of the pack. They work great in clouded water. Fish literally inhale them. While fishing local residential docks we’ve caught multiple limits of upper slot trout and big over slot fish on most trips.

The Get’em Shad is one of the fishiest lures we’ve ever tried. It’s not uncommon to have 50+ fish days throwing these lures. The High Water Lures Company not only believes in putting out a great product, but also in giving back. When anyone purchases the “Pocket Change” color shad, a charitable donation will go to a wounded veterans organization.

2018 was filled with exciting fish filled trips with many great customers. We are looking forward to 2019. Pocket Change Charters would like to thank our partners: Pro-Cure, High Water Fishing Lures, Overslot Outdoors, CharterHook and Bada Bing Water Sports.