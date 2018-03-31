Getting Bit on Time Out

By: Mark Martin

Everyone needs a break now and then; even professional anglers. Despite what some may think, the fishing industry is not an all-on-the-water fun-and-games career. Road time with fishing schools, seminars, videotaping for television shows as well office time doing radio interviews and getting articles out are more the norm for me these days than actually fishing.

But even though I’m always talking and teaching fishing, I can’t help but yearn to make a few casts when I finally get to take a timeout.

And it was a trip to the Hawaiian Islands a couple season back that really got me thinking about fun fishing while on vacation. More often than not, I hear folks tell me about their holidays to somewhere “fishy”, yet, they made every excuse in the book why they never wet a line. Most every one of them mentioned they didn’t have the same gear the locals use, and weren’t about to spend a lot of money on a specialized rod and reel just to fish am hour or two.

Fair Enough

But it really doesn’t matter if you own the exact equipment the locals are using or not. Overall, you can still enjoy fishing, as well catching, while away from home with much of the same equipment you already own. And there are a few products worth looking into that will make traveling with fishing equipment easier than ever; which can be used for many different situations for years to come. And just as you may learn a tip or technique that you can bring home with you to catch more fish, you, too, might be sharing with others in what will be new to them.

Hula and Tuna

While a vacation to the Hawaiian Islands is often thought of more as hula dancers at luaus on the beach, I found there are plenty of places for peace, quiet and fishing. One of the local hot spots for shore fishing nearby where my wife, Joni, and I were staying was about as unique of a place any anyone could ask for.

It was an area where extremely deep water, over 1000 feet deep, and swirling ocean currents came within close proximity to shore; it’s one of the few places on earth where pelagic fish species (pelagic fish living in the pelagic zone of ocean or lake waters – being neither close to the bottom nor near the shore) come so close to land.

The 30-plus-MPH trade winds continuously blow off shore here, and the natives would send chunks of cut bait skewered to a giant hook out to sea via a balloon or kite, with nothing more than a Life Saver’s candy as the “clip” to connect their line to whatever device it was they were using to get their bait out. After a short while, the candy ring would dissolve in the saltwater and the baited line would waft down into the water column free from whatever device it was that sent it out. Their rod holders were nothing more than holes drilled into the top of the lava cliff. And the jagged face dropped 40 feet, straight down into the sea.

Overall, their gear was oversized saltwater rods and reels, with coupled heavy with line and tackle. All were set up for fishing live or once-live bait. Crude? Maybe. But it worked.

On the other hand, I had nothing more than a 6 1/2-foot medium-power rod and ABU Garcia spinning reel loaded with 6-pound-test FireLine. My only lures were an assortment of Berkley Gulp! softbaits and Storm WildEye swimbaits.

Because everyone else’s lines were so far out, I was able to cast, never having to worry about tangling with other. (Tip: Be mindful and ever upset local anglers. Being gracious will get you a long way. And as you’ll read, it helped me.)

From a top the rock overhang I was able manage a fairly far cast with the 3/4-ounce swimbait. I’d let the bait fall straight down for several second before starting a slow, methodical retrieve; just as if I were targeting walleyes.

The 4-inch 3/8-ounce WildEye Suspending Swim Shad in Silver Ghost color I was using matches so many different kind s of baitfish. There are other WildEye swimbaits for saltwater use that I could have gone with that mimic ocean forage to a tee, such as their Anchovy, Sardine and Herring hues. But the one I had worked wonders as within only a half hour I hooked into a tuna. The hit was light, barely telegraphing through the FireLine.

Now, if you’ve ever battled a saltwater fish then you know even the smallest of species put up an amazing fight. And this big o’ tuna I hooked? Well, I’m here to tell you it was as hard of a battle on light gear then I’ve ever had. And landing it was no small feat, either.

One by one, the local anglers started down the lava-rock cliff, forming a line up the wall, with the bottom man holding a gaff. My job was to get the fish as close to the razor-sharp rocks below without letting the line come in contact with it. And after 45 minutes, when the time was perfect, the bottom man gaffed the fish, and then it was handed up to each man above until it was safely on top.

It was a learning experience for me, and, it was for the locals, too. They had never seen anybody casting a lure like that in that area. It was the only fish caught that day, and had them pondering what else they might be able to try to catch more fish there when the same ol’, same ol’ isn’t working. I felt as if I had just won a tournament. It was a proud moment for me, indeed.

Travel Time

I admit that traveling with fishing gear is not easy. Long rods and airline flights don’t always mix.

Fenwick, however, has great travel rods that break down into multiple pieces. Their 7-foot HGG Travel Spinning Rod, for example, has four segments and comes with two tips for creating two different rod powers. One offers a medium-light/medium power with a fast action that can accommodate 1/8 to 5/8-ounce lures and 6- to 12-pound-test line, and, the other 1/4 to 3/4-ounces and 8- to 14-pound test. Match it to a size 25 or 30 ABU Garcia spinning reel and fill it with your preference of FireLine, monofilament or fluorocarbon and you’ll have a combo you can take anywhere in the world.

And when it comes to lures and terminal tackle, bring along your confidence baits. But there’s no reason to overdo it as I find stopping in to the local bait and tackle shop to pick up the basics is all you need to get the inside scoop on where you’re most likely to catch fish and on what.

Mark Martin is a touring walleye tournament pro and instructor with the Ice-Fishing Vacation/School. Check out his website at markmartins.net for more information.