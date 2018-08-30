Getting To Know Nantahala Lake

By Ronnie Parris

Growing up in the Smoky Mountains, we tend to be spoiled by the beauty of our mountain lakes and streams. One of the most overlooked gems in our mountain lakes is Nantahala Lake. Located high above the Wayah prong of the Nantahala River, Rocky Branch is the main lake access point. It has a recently paved parking lot with concrete boat launches, and the water level stays good for launching and fishing year round. The lake still holds the state record for Kokenee Salmon, and in my opinion, will be where the next yellow perch state record will come from.

Nantahala was constructed in 1942 and is one of our many earthen dams. Some of its species are catfish, walleye, smallmouth, largemouth, and spotted bass along with crappie, salmon, yellow perch, bluegill, rainbow, and brown trout. This time of year, the surface temps are still warm so I would suggest fishing early and late. You might also want to bring your trolling gear, especially if it’s salmon you want to target. Fall brings new life, as far as shallow fishing is concerned, and if big largemouth and smallmouth is your target, this lake ranks right there with the best of them. My absolute favorite time of year to hit Nantahala is winter and although it can be bone chilling with the high mountain winds, its reward is usually a great mess of yellow perch, smallmouth, and largemouth bass. Any time you’re shoreline fishing, it’s hard to beat live bait such as minnows and night crawlers. I also love fishing a mini fluck around shoreline structure. A great place, if you’re out early, is to concentrate on where the creeks and branches empty into the lake, as the water temps may be several degrees colder and that can make all the difference. Recently, blue backs were introduced into the lake, so we will have to wait to see what negative impact this will have on the fish population.

If you are out with the family and want some good entertainment for the kids, be sure to bring along a tube of crickets and work the falling trees and you’re sure to get a lot of action from the bluegill and red eye population. This is one of the mountain lakes you will hardly ever see any trash on, so please make sure to help keep it this way. As always, have fun and take a kid fishing.

Ronnie Parris is the Owner and Head Guide of Smoky Mountain Outdoors Unlimited-Fontana Lake Fishing Guides, headquartered in Bryson City, North Carolina, heart of the Great Smoky Mountains. (www.smokymountainoutdoorsunlimited.com)