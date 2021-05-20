Giant Bahamas Black Grouper

In this episode of BlacktipH, Billy Delph meets up with Kai Owen to fish for giant black grouper in the Bahamas! They began fishing in 200 feet of water using some live bait and dead bait. A couple of small strawberry grouper caught in the beginning before Billy hooked a giant black grouper! It put up an insane fight, and after a minute, they pulled him into the boat! This fish was over 40 pounds! Kai threw him in the box, and they both continued fishing. Not long afterward, Kai hooked and landed two nice red grouper and hooked another black, losing it to the shark. Billy and Kai crushed in the Abacos, and I can’t wait to fly over and do it myself!!