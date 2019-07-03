Giant Bass Found in Muddy Creek

After fishing for bass on a lake for a few days, I was able to find some big bass spawning in a muddy creek. Using a Jig and Googan Baits Bandito bug as a trailer, I was able to catch these bedding bass on beds and eventually found a giant largemouth bass spawning around the bank where I could just barely see. This is one of my biggest bass ever!
Fishing Magazine, Coastal Angler & The Angler Magazine is your leading source for freshwater fishing and saltwater fishing videos, fishing photos, saltwater fishing.