Giant Hammerhead Sharks Hunting Blacktip Sharks

Every year massive hammerhead sharks migrate to the beaches of Florida to hunt and eat 6ft blacktip sharks. The average size of these blacktip sharks is 6ft and around 80lbs. The hammerhead sharks are much larger, measuring over 14ft in length and weighing more than 1000 lbs. Check out some incredible drone footage of hammerhead sharks hunting and eating blacktip sharks!
