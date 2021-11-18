Giant Panama Bluefin Trevally! Catch Clean Cook

This is the first video from my fishing trip to Panama. We stayed at the Panafishing lodge in Pedasi, Panama which caters to jigging and popping enthusiasts. We spent six days jigging, popping and using artificial lures for many species such as cubera snapper, bluefin trevally, yellowfin tuna, broomtail grouper , jack crevalle, pargo, roosterfish and other pelagic fish species. The tuna Coast of Panama has a wide variety of fish species and it’s one of the only places in the world where you can catch cubera snapper on poppers. I made some yellowfin tuna sushi hand rolls at the very end.