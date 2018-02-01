Gibson Truck World – King of Trucks in Central Florida

By Phil Wolf:

Looking for a new tow vehicle or work truck? Look no further than Gibson Truck World in Sanford, Florida. Their inventory is the largest in central Florida, they stock and sell Ford, Chevy, GMC and Dodge. Their on-site service center performs a 135-point inspection on each truck and performs required repairs prior to placing them on the lot for sale. They’ve been in business 23 years selling only trucks. Half their 65 employees have been there more than five years, a third have been there more than 10 years. I’m Phil Wolf, owner of the Orlando edition of Coastal Angler Magazine, and I endorse this message.

I purchased my first truck from Gibson’s after shopping for a replacement for a 2008 Dodge Mega Cab Pickup. I bought that truck nicely loaded, but it had a Hemi engine that got poor fuel mileage. Between delivering Coastal Angler Magazines to Lake, Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties every month and visiting our weekend retreat in New Smyrna Beach most weekends, I put a lot of miles on my truck. Needing to replace my existing truck with 150,000 miles on it, I started looking for a new one.

Wow, the replacement cost was a lot more money than I thought it would be. After pricing a new one at $65,000-plus, I decided to look for a used one with low mileage. I decided to give Gibson Truck World a shot at finding what I needed. It did not take them long. They found a 2011 Dodge Mega Cab for me with under 60,000 miles. This one, a Lariat Edition, had a Cummings Diesel and leather. The sales staff made it easy; they bought my existing truck and gave me a great competitive price on the truck I was purchasing. Leo and James helped move all my stuff including my truck topper and bed-slide into the new truck. That was in 2014. The 2011 Dodge w

as a good fit, but I drive a lot of miles. Soon the 2011 was over the 100,000-miles mark, not that many for a Cummings Diesel, but enough that I started looking for a newer ride again.

Since developing a relationship with Gibson Truck World, and happy with my previous deal, I asked the sales staff to find me another truck. A white Dodge again, so my truck t opper would fit and match color. I wanted a diesel at least three years newer than my 2011. In one week, they called with several for me to pick from. My recent purchase of a Dodge Ram 2016 Lariat Cummings Diesel with under 55,000 miles is just what I was looking for at more than $25,000 off the sticker pricing of a new one!

If you are looking for a new truck to pull your boat, a work truck or fleet vehicle, then go by and visit the knowledgeable staff at Gibson Truck World in Sanford. They stock hundreds of trucks and specialize in hard to find trucks. P.S: Tell Denis, Leo and James that Phil with Orlando Coastal Angler Magazine sent you, so I can get a finder’s fee.



Phil Wolf is the publisher of Coastal Angler Magazine’s Orlando edition.