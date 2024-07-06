Giving Back

By Perry E. Hensley, Sr.

This Article is a tribute and a testament to those local legends of the crappie fishing world which not only help their fellow anglers, but also give back to their communities. These people have also been kind enough to help and give back to the fishing community as well as to their local Wildlife Resource Agency.

When someone mentions Crappie Fishing in our area one can’t help but to think of these two guys. Scott Bunch and Neal Alvis these Anglers of which exemplify Sportsmanship and who represent our sport in the greatest ways possible.

Scott and Neal hold such accolades as being the 2020 Crappie USA Points Champions, not to mention winning and placing well in various local tournaments such as the East Tennessee Crappie Club. The truth of the matter is that this article is not as much about their accomplishments but instead its more about the recognition of their characters.

Their constant efforts include educating and getting the youth interested in the sport of fishing while passing on some valuable conservation tips. Again, these gentlemen are known to do events such as free seminars at our local Bass Pro Shop here in Kodak Tennessee every spring to help educate each Angler that is willing to show interest and listen.

One of the most valued events is those that include our youth and future Anglers. Scott and Neal hosted an annual event recently known as “Fishing at The Fountain” at Morristown East High School this past April. This event allows the students to learn skills, techniques and the characteristics of fish while fishing from a fountain stocked with trout by the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency. I regret that I missed attending this event this year, but Lord willing I will make it next year.

Scott was kind enough to post a load of pictures on his Facebook for everyone to see and looking through all those photos and the smiles on those children’s faces really melt a man’s heart. The pure joy that you can see on each face is amazing and should give everyone the desire to search one’s heart to ask the question – Are we doing enough?

In closing I would like to say Scott and Neal we as humans and as anglers salute you both for what you do for the sport of crappie fishing but most of all for what you all are willing to do for our youth and our communities.

May God bless you all as much as you bless others in this walk of life.

Tight Lines,

Perry E. Hensley Sr.