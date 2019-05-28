Global Swordfish Cup Launches In July

Global Swordfish Cup Starting This July

Broadbill anglers take note. The Swordfish Cup, a tournament with a 24-hour format, will be held July 27-28. Anglers around the world will be eligible to compete in their respective time zones in this contest presented by Fly Zone Fishing and RJ Boyle Studio.

The entry fee for the Swordfish Cup is $1,500 per team, with the winner taking 80 percent of the fees for the heaviest fish exceeding the 200-pound minimum weight. All line class weights will be allowed. Contestants may only use conventional rods and reels, including electric reels mounted on rods. Hand gear, bandit gear and hydraulic reels are not permitted. Harpoons may be used to boat the fish. In the event of a tie, the first eligible fish boated shall be declared the winner.

Weigh-ins will be conducted at approved scales certified by governmental authorities within the last year. Fishing hours will be from 8 a.m. on Saturday, July 27 until 8 a.m. on Sunday, July 28, in each local time zone. Continuous video verification of the gaffing and boating of the fish with a GPS date and time stamp will be required to prove the catch was made during the specified tournament hours. The winning angler and/or team member may also be required to take a polygraph test.

For more information on the tournament or to register, visit www.swordfishcup.com.