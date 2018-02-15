G. Loomis / Shimano Conquest

What do you get when you mix proven G. Loomis rod design with Shimano technology?

You get Conquest, a line of 12 awesome bass rods, purpose-built for different conditions and techniques. The new Conquest series includes eight casting rods with G. Loomis’ original “Mag Bass” fast-action tapers and four “Spin/Jig” fast-action spinning rods.

With Shimano’s Spiral X and Hi-Power X processes, the blanks are rolled to exact G. Loomis specifications before being hand-finished in G. Loomis’ Woodland, Wash. facility. With this partnership, engineers believe they have produced the most technologically advanced rods on the water.

They are lightweight and offer anglers a whole new set of performance standards. Some of the benefits anglers will experience are: more accurate casts, increased fighting power, solid leverage for hook sets and reduced rod twist for rod control and durability.

The casting rods are fitted with G. Loomis’ “skeleton” reel seats on full-cork contoured grips. The spinning rods feature split grips and Shimano’s CI4 reel seats. Blank-through-handle design on both versions adds sensitivity, as do the Fuji Torzite guides and a durable SIC Titanium tip guide.

Whether you’re pitching jigs in thick cover or prospecting open water for smallies, high-performance Conquest rods will help you catch more bass.

www.gloomis.com