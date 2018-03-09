Gloucester’s Finest Bet on Big Paydays in the 7th Season of Wicked Tuna

New Season Premieres Sunday, March 11, at 9/8c on National Geographic

(Washington, D.C. – Feb. 12, 2018) — Last season, millions of Wicked Tuna fans watched as the competition to be the top-earning boat in Gloucester came down to the final weigh-in, with one captain pulling ahead by just $19. Now, a new season dawns and with it, new opportunities to settle old scores, forge fresh beginnings and bring in lucrative paychecks. And as the captains battle it out, the next generation of commercial fishermen find their place in the fleet. The new season of National Geographic’s hit series Wicked Tuna kicks off with an extended 90-minute episode on Sunday, March 11, at 9/8c. Produced by Pilgrim Media Group, Wicked Tuna will also air internationally on National Geographic in 171 countries and in 43 languages. For more information, visit www.natgeotvpressroom.com and follow us on Twitter (@NGC_PR).

Wicked Tuna’s seventh season finds the captains in need of redemption. Captain Dave Marciano of the Hard Merchandise (@CaptMarciano) is out to turn things around after a disappointing season in Gloucester last year, in which he caught only five fish and landed near the bottom of the leaderboard. This year, Marciano is looking to start strong and land some big paydays as he teams up once again with his son and first mate, Joe, and welcomes a new crew member aboard — his oldest daughter, Angelica. For the Marciano clan, fishing is a family affair.

Over on the Hot Tuna, Captain TJ Ott (@tjHOTTUNA) had a dismal season in the Outer Banks, finishing in an embarrassing last place. Ott has languished in the middle of the pack for the past few seasons and is desperate to restore his reputation and prove himself as one of Gloucester’s top fishermen. He also has a secret weapon up his sleeve side in his 10-year-old nephew, Dan — the Hot Tuna’s good luck charm who joins the crew at different points throughout the season.

Captain Brad Krasowski also needs to shake off a discouraging performance last year. Krasowski is a local legend in Gloucester, known for his friendly personality, trademark long hair and, most important, his ability to put meat on deck when no one else can get a bite. Despite his reputation, he finished in last place in his inaugural season as a captain. Krasowski’s career is now on the line, and he is more determined than ever to make his mark on the fleet this year.

Meanwhile, Captain Tyler McLaughlin of the Pinwheel (@PinWheelFV) is on a hot streak. Armed with a new boat and a skilled mate, McLaughlin fished hard against a talented Southern fleet in the Outer Banks and came in a very close second, a haunting echo of his previous season in Gloucester, when he barely missed the top spot. McLaughlin is tired of second place and is determined to have the most successful season of his life so he can finally finish on top. In order to succeed, McLaughlin will have to best a skilled group of competitors, including last season’s champion, Captain Dave Carraro (@TunaDotCom) of the FV-Tuna.com, who has claimed the top spot four times in the past six years and is confident he can repeat that success again this year.

Last season, Captain Paul Hebert (@PissahTunaPaul) of the Wicked Pissah struggled with his brand-new first mate, Rick Schrafft, who Hebert pushed to a near breaking point. After weeks of jokes made at Hebert’s expense, Wicked Pissah stunned the fleet and finished in third place. Hebert is out to prove that his performance last year was no fluke. But with Schrafft back as his first mate, will Hebert keep his temper in check, or will Schrafft finally throw in the towel, leaving Hebert to fish on his own?

Filmed on location in Gloucester, Massachusetts, and the surrounding waters, Wicked Tuna follows a group of salty fishermen from the nation’s oldest seaport as they make their living the way it’s been done for centuries — rod and reel fishing, one catch at a time — all in pursuit of the bluefin tuna. The series gives viewers an in-depth look at the intense battles, fierce competition, crushing losses and major paydays of the country’s toughest captains. For commercial fishermen, the directive is simple: catch a fish or go home without a paycheck. One “monstah” bluefin can be worth more than $20,000; with that kind of money on the line, every captain is fighting to be the best in the fleet.

You can watch previous seasons of Wicked Tuna on National Geographic’s website.