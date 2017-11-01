Try to Go Fishing Everywhere

Fish everywhere you can. Well, that’s what I try to do. I am always thinking and searching for the right location for the current conditions. This could be the upcoming weekend in my local waters, a fair-weather destination while mine is blown out, or a place to set the hook while on a business trip or family vacation.

Several years ago, my wife had to travel to Aruba for business. When she mentioned Aruba, the first thing I did was research the area she would be staying, from a fish-eye perspective. When I found it was on the beachfront, I was booking my flight. This was fly rod territory, so some casting practice was in order for me.

I continued my research for species, tactics, and tackle typically used in the area. I was open to catch anything, but bonefish were at the forefront of my list. You can never get enough information on fishing tactics and techniques, and I always search for new ways of doing things to hone my skills. If I am planning to fish a new area, species, or just wanting to learn more about my area, I find it helpful to use all available resources. Books, articles and videos, like the ones from Trout Support, are all great avenues to strengthen your skills.

Conditions were perfect each day we were in Aruba. The wind was calm and the water was clear, which made spotting the fish easy. Each morning, I was able to land some jacks and other species that I didn’t identify, and I had a few shots at small bones and even a few tarpon. The tarpon were small and something I could potentially handle with my gear, but they kept their distance and never came into my casting range.

As the tourists made their way out, I packed up my gear and headed away from the crowd. I spotted my first good-size bone, and as my adrenalin rushed I made my cast. The accuracy was right on target, but the line slapped against the water with force and away she went. The fact that I do not fly fish very often became obvious. I stayed in that area for a while practicing my cast to make it more natural while making my way down the shore picking up a few more jacks.

Then I saw the shadow! I assessed the movement of the fish, calmed myself and made the cast. She streaked through the crystal-clear flat, causing me to fear the line would sever on the abundance of coral lining the sea floor. After a long and nerve-racking battle, I had my trophy in hand and watched her swim away.

Destination fishing can be successful even without an outfitter if you do your research ahead of time. A little time studying can save you a lot of money, and the rewards can be just as good or better because you’ll know you did it yourself. Just remember to fish everywhere!



Capt. Michael Okruhlik is the inventor of Controlled Descent Lures and the owner of www.MyCoastOutdoors.com.