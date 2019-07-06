GOLFITO REPORT

By Captain German Bustos

Luckily most of the rain falls at night in our southern zone. That leaves plenty of time for some good fishing in daylight hours. July and August are big time marlin months down south.

There are plenty of fish coming in range on day charters and the offshore seamounts will be stacked with fish. Both trolling large lures or slowing down with live tuna or bonito will produce fish. Plenty of tuna for those that like a good tug-of-war will be around also.

Inshore is the time for big roosterfish. Some of the biggest of the year come at this time. There is a chance at an honest 60 to 70lb fish. Most trophy hunters start at Matapalo Rock.

Some nice snapper, amberjack, and grouper can be found for those wanting to make deeper drops.

German Bustos has been head captain at Crocodile Bay Resort for the last dozen years after working on prestigious sportfishing boats all throughout Central America for nearly 20 years. He is one of the most requested captains at Crocodile Bay.