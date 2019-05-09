GOLFITO REPORT

By Captain German Bustos

It has been tough. Usually this time of year we have been “shooting fish in a barrel” so to speak, but we have been working really hard to catch billfish. We have found pockets of fish and had some double digit days, but for the most part fishing has been difficult.

Hoping all that will change as the rainy season approaches, the water temps change and the annual movement of species begin. There should be more marlin and tuna schools and a few sails mixed in.

Tuna have been our saving grace and a few marlin have kept anglers happy.

The rainy season usually brings in the biggest roosterfish and coupled with cubera snapper they should keep inshore anglers busy.

German Bustos has been head captain at Crocodile Bay Resort for the last dozen years after working on prestigious sportfishing boats all throughout Central America for nearly 20 years. He is one of the most requested captains at Crocodile Bay.