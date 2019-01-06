GOLFITO REPORT

By Captain German Bustos

Marlin on the menú! Not in restaurants but on bucket list menus. At press time we were getting one to three shots a day in and in an area accessible to day boats. Dorado have been everywhere, and tuna very common. With the good supply of food source for marlin available, they should be around for the next couple of months.

Tuna haven´t been that difficult to find but getting them to eat might take a little imagination and an ability to mix it up. Try live bait, cedar plugs, or cast a popper. Many anglers prefer to replace the treble hooks that come on a popper with a single sturdy hook.

Inshore expect roosterfish and jacks in the surf and the same, mixed with snapper and African pompano, over the shallower reefs. As you go a little deeper, some grouper and amberjacks should be biting and only getting better as we move into late February.

German Bustos has been head captain at Crocodile Bay Resort for the last dozen years after working on prestigious sportfishing boats all throughout Central America for nearly 20 years. He is one of the most requested captains at Crocodile Bay.