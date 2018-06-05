GOLFITO REPORT

By Captain German Bustos

Fishing in the Golfito/Puerto Jimenez is one thing. Unpredictable. Fish that are usually seasonal have hung around the whole season and more. The tuna bite never stopped, prompting Greg at Zancudo Lodge to call it “The Year of the Tuna”. And the June run of yellowfin is just arriving!

Boats out of Crocodile Bay are reporting marlin bites and have experienced a flurry of double digit sailfish days in May. Dorado have been here all year and, typically by now, they are usually scarce.

The rainy season which brings showers mostly at night, bring in the big roosterfish. Oscar Villalobos filmed with Diego Torion from Pescando en Los Cayos TV and took a couple of nice roosters at Matapalo.

German Bustos has been head captain at Crocodile Bay Resort for the last dozen years after working on prestigious sportfishing boats all throughout Central America for nearly 20 years. He is one of the most requested captains at Crocodile Bay.