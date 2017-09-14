Goliath Grouper: Return of the Gentle Giants

In the blue void of water beneath the sea, a large shadow looms in the distance. As you approach, the outline of a sunken ship begins to appear. Lurking under the bow is a large mass of dense, dark fish bodies. Thick-lipped, dark brown, or gray goliath grouper swim about, heavy tail fins swaying side to side.

Every year, goliath grouper begin aggregating on the wrecks and reefs offshore of Palm Beach County. They school in the dozens, their hulking bodies congregating under ledges or swimming languidly through the water past ogling divers. These huge fish sometimes make a dramatic appearance, emerging out of a school of flashing silver baitfish, their side fins rippling, large mouths gaping open and slowly closing again.

While our reefs are home to a few “resident” goliath grouper that are spotted consistently throughout the year, one by one more and more of these fish begin arriving as summer starts to fade away into fall. Goliaths begin arriving as early as July, and are only here for a short period of time, often leaving as the last days of September tick away.

Since 1990, goliath grouper have been considered a protected species, with regulations in place that outlaw their harvest from both state and federal waters. Before that time, their massive size made them a prized trophy fish. Although goliath populations used to abound throughout south Florida waters, overfishing took a huge toll on their numbers, dwindling the species down to alarmingly low numbers.

Over nearly three decades since then, goliath grouper populations have made a healthy return. Aggregations now draw hundreds of the species to south Florida waters, with groups spread out in globs along the reef line.

The goliath grouper aggregation provides an exciting event for both local divers and tourists, who will travel from all corners of the earth to dive with these majestic fish. They are a favorite of photographers, with wide-angle images of the hulking fish sitting amongst a mass of small silver fish gracing the pages of dive and travel magazines around the world.

Goliath grouper are unique animals, moving through the water with the grace of a ballerina and the breadth of a linebacker. Individually or en masse, these fish are a sight to behold, and their arrival each year signals an excitement amongst the dive community similar to the cheer of school holidays among children.

If you have never dove with a goliath grouper, this is the time of year to experience a dive unlike anything you have encountered before.

