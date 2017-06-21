Goliath grouper workshops scheduled August through October; FWC needs your input

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) needs your input on goliath grouper management, including the possibility of a limited harvest in Florida state waters.

The FWC is hosting several goliath grouper public workshops throughout the state in August and October. Share your input and learn more about the current status of goliath grouper by attending one of these workshops.

Workshops will be from 5 to 8 p.m. local time:

Aug. 1 : Key West, Key West Marriott Beachside Hotel, 3841 N. Roosevelt Blvd.

: Key West, Key West Marriott Beachside Hotel, 3841 N. Roosevelt Blvd. Aug. 2 : Marathon, Hyatt Place Marathon/Florida Keys, 1996 Overseas Highway.

: Marathon, Hyatt Place Marathon/Florida Keys, 1996 Overseas Highway. Aug. 3 : Key Largo, Murray Nelson Government Center, 102050 Overseas Highway.

: Key Largo, Murray Nelson Government Center, 102050 Overseas Highway. Aug. 8 : Crystal River, Plantation on Crystal River, 9301 W. Fort Island Trail.

: Crystal River, Plantation on Crystal River, 9301 W. Fort Island Trail. Aug. 9 : Carrabelle, Franklin County Senior Citizens Center, 201 NW Ave. F.

: Carrabelle, Franklin County Senior Citizens Center, 201 NW Ave. F. Aug 16 : Pensacola, Sanders Beach – Corinne Jones Resource Center, 913 S. I St.

: Pensacola, Sanders Beach – Corinne Jones Resource Center, 913 S. I St. Aug. 17 : Panama City, Bland Conference Center, 4750 Collegiate Drive.

: Panama City, Bland Conference Center, 4750 Collegiate Drive. Oct. 9 : Jacksonville, Pablo Creek Regional Library, 13295 Beach Blvd.

: Jacksonville, Pablo Creek Regional Library, 13295 Beach Blvd. Oct. 10 : Titusville, American Police Hall of Fame & Museum, 6350 Horizon Drive.

: Titusville, American Police Hall of Fame & Museum, 6350 Horizon Drive. Oct. 11 : Stuart, Flagler Place, 201 SW Flagler Ave.

: Stuart, Flagler Place, 201 SW Flagler Ave. Oct. 12 : Davie, Old Davie School Historical Museum, 6650 Griffin Road.

: Davie, Old Davie School Historical Museum, 6650 Griffin Road. Oct. 16 : Pinellas Park, Bill Jackson’s Shop for Adventure, 9501 U.S. Highway 19 N.

: Pinellas Park, Bill Jackson’s Shop for Adventure, 9501 U.S. Highway 19 N. Oct. 17 : Port Charlotte, The Cultural Center of Charlotte County, 2280 Aaron St.

: Port Charlotte, The Cultural Center of Charlotte County, 2280 Aaron St. Oct. 18 : Naples, Collier County Public Library – South Regional, 8065 Lely Cultural Parkway.

If you cannot attend an in-person meeting, submit comments online by visiting MyFWC.com/SaltwaterComments. Staff is working on a virtual workshop that should be available online in the near future. Additional details and updates to these meetings will be posted at MyFWC.com/Fishing (click on “Saltwater Fishing,” “Rulemaking” and “Workshops.”)