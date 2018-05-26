Good Times At The Sea Spray Abaco Challenge

From Feb. 7-10, 18 teams gathered on Elbow Cay, Abaco, Bahamas at the Sea Spray Resort and Marina for the Second Annual Sea Spray Abaco Challenge.

Hosted by the resort, this tournament is becoming known as one of the most enjoyable in the Bahamas. With prize packages through fifth place, affordable entry and value-added categories, nine radio raffles worth $400 each, team bags and buckets stuffed with goodies and fantastic food and live entertainment, this event is all about having fun.

This year’s event raised and donated more than $6,000 to the Hope Town Primary School, Every Child Counts Bahamas and Bahamas Air Sea Rescue Association.

Wahoo, blackfin and yellowfin tuna and mahi-mahi are the target species, with teams eligible to weigh their two biggest fish from each species on each day of the three-day competition.

This year Team Crab Eyes took home the overall championship with a cumulative weight of 292.6 pounds. These guys finished second in the inaugural event and were eager to take home the win.

In second place was Team Sonny Boy with a total of 134.3 pounds. Sonny Boy also weighed the biggest fish in the Wahoo Category, and at 52.9 pounds took biggest fish overall for the tournament.

In third place was Team Perfect Timing with a total of 83.2 pounds. These guys came from out of nowhere on the last day to make it onto the podium.

Special congratulations to Team Family Circus, which won the local Bahamian championship with a total of 65.9 pounds. Their name will be inscribed on the residual trophy at the resort and they took home a beautiful black grouper mount by tournament sponsor King Sailfish Release Mounts.

For more information, go to www.seasprayabacochallenge.com.