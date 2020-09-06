Graham County – Ultimate Fishing Destination

By Erin Emmons

Graham County, North Carolina is the ideal fishing destination. Not far from Robbinsville, North Carolina, Graham County’s creeks, rivers, and lakes provide many fun and exciting opportunities for anglers of all ages and skill levels. Whether you are needing a getaway with friends or are ready for a family vacation, time spent fishing in Graham County will be an experience to remember. Just imagine spending the morning fishing for Brook, Brown, or Rainbow Trout in the open, rushing waters of Big Snowbird Creek and then later, spending the afternoon fishing for both Large-Mouth and Small-Mouth Bass on the beautiful waters of Lake Santeetlah while being treated to a perfect view of an unbelievably gorgeous sunset. When you’ve experienced a day like that, you’ll understand why Graham County is one of the best-kept fishing secrets in the Southeast.

A little-known, yet noteworthy fishing opportunity Graham County has to offer is the Delayed Harvest Trout Waters program. This opportunity occurs on a section of Big Snowbird Creek that runs from the US Forest Service footbridge at the old railroad junction to US Forest Service Road 2579. This stretch, from the concrete bridge over Big Snowbird on FR 2579 to the footbridge at the end of the gravel road that parallels the creek is very accessible. There are numerous casting spots, pull-offs and cozy nooks to get acquainted with the creek. It is stocked with species of rainbow, brook and brown trout from October 1st through the first Saturday in June. Since 2013, the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC) has been stocking the creek four to five times during this designated season (October, November, March, April, and May). Approximately 1,000-2,000 pounds of fish are stocked in several different sites along this 2.9-mile stretch. According to Dale Little, Law Enforcement Officer for the NCWRC District 9 “This provides an ideal opportunity for our local fisherman and visiting anglers as well. Fish stocking efforts related to the delayed harvest have resulted in an increase in the abundance of fish in Big Snowbird Creek.” The two restrictions during the Delayed Harvest season are: You must catch and release only, and you are required to fish using artificial bait only (no live bait, no treble hooks).

My favorite feature of the Delayed Harvest program is its period for youth fishing only. Just after the delayed harvest window, these waters are closed to all fishing from 30 minutes after sunset on June 5 through 6 a.m. on June 6. After 6 a.m. June 6, young people less than eighteen years old are allowed to fish the delayed harvest section under “Hatchery Supported Trout Waters” regulations, no bait restrictions, no minimum length and seven trout per day limit until 12p.m. Six hours of bliss for the young anglers, with the possibility of reeling in excitement on every cast! This exclusive time and the relatively easy access to this section of Big Snowbird Creek provides an excellent opportunity for children looking to catch their first fish, or for even the littlest of youngsters to delight in the action while comfortable in Mom’s lap. And then by noon that same day, these waters are open once again to all anglers under Hatchery Supported Trout Waters regulations until September 30th. During that time the creek will be stocked two more times, once in June and then once more in July.

The Delayed Harvest section of Big Snowbird Creek has something special for every angler, young or old, seasoned or inexperienced. Whether you are wanting to perfect your casting stroke, teach children the basics of fly fishing, or just be a spectator on the bank among the rhododendron, this is the location for that. With a flat and easy hike to the creek, its close proximity to the town of Robbinsville, and fishing regulations designed to ensure fun Big Snowbird Creek is truly a “bucket list” fishing expedition!

For the experienced angler searching for a more primitive experience and a greater challenge, trek further up Snowbird Creek and you will find a number of chances to reel-in a native trout. From the Junction at the end of Forest Service Road 2579, continue upstream and you will discover that the trout are wild since there is no stocking above the Junction. In approximately four miles, near Mouse Knob Branch, the native “brookies” can be found. The native brook trout (known as “specks” to locals) are most commonly eight inches or less in size. However, one can occasionally catch a ten inch or larger native brook. That size is considered a trophy speck to most anglers. At Mouse Knob Branch, the stream drops several hundred feet toward the Lower Falls on Snowbird Creek creating the perfect barrier for native rainbow and brown trout that are ready to feed upon nymphs and dry flies. Large boulders create fast water runs and deeper pools that rainbows prefer, providing an excellent opportunity for the fly fisherman to land some nice trout.

Fishing is not always just about catching fish. Often it’s about the experience shared while fishing with those you love. Family heritage is sometimes associated with fishing. Learning to fish and discovering the enjoyment of being outdoors is often passed from generation to generation. For many years, expert fly fisherman Rick Davis has fished the crevasses and bends of the running water in Graham County. Learning to fish with your father has become somewhat a “rite of passage” for the Davis family: Rick’s father introduced him to fishing and he in turn has shared it with his own children. “The Delayed Harvest, in particular provides the ideal fishing trip. Easy access to an almost guaranteed catch of the day, an experiment any first-time fishermen will only carry with them forever.” says Davis. He continues, “the riverbanks and easy road access make this creek ideal for all ages and experience levels. Whether you have been fly-fishing for years or are just beginning, this is the the spot for you and your family.”

I have had the privilege of creating my own timeless experience. My first fishing trip with my father was along the Snake River in the Grand Tetons of Yellowstone National Park. Looking back nearly twenty years ago, I realize now how much this fishing trip has grown with me. We rode on horse-back for days, settling into a pristine and peaceful location where we made our camp. We caught many trout that we cooked over a fire for our supper, and spent the evening roasting marshmallows and talking about our day’s catch. The quiet, bubbling of the creek lulled us to sleep each night in our tent. Here where our minds and bodies could rest and soak in all of God’s country, I saw a side of my father that was so captivating. I could see how content he was in the wilderness. His patience while tying a fly, carefully selecting which one he thought would attract the perfect trout, and his humble nature as he reeled in his trout are memorable characteristics that I still reflect on to this day. It was as if we had traveled back in time and the beauty of living off the land was our normal routine. It has become an experience that I have cherished as I have grown older, warming my heart every time I think about the simplicity and beauty of my childhood fishing experiences with my father. I learned what it means to be patient, humble and most importantly, a steward of the environment. As the years have passed, he can no longer ride a horse or cast a fly rod. The years have aged him physically, but we always recreate our trip to “The Tetons” and reminisce together. An experience we will forever share and one that I will always cherish.

The many thrilling fishing experiences you can discover in Graham County, afford you the chance to create your own lasting family fishing memories.

Erin Emmons resides in Robbinsville, NC and has a passion for the outdoors. After moving here from Glennallen, Alaska, she has been drawn to connect with the environment through hiking, gardening and fishing; teaching her three children to as well.