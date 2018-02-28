Grand Rapids Fishing Forecast

By: Chas Thompson

February has been great for fishing, if you are willing to endure some cold temps and do some drilling. Both gills and crappie have been moving into their lower oxygen patterns. Suspended schools are hard to find but hold large crappie when you find them. The guys and I have also moved to smaller baits to mimic the natural foods that are in the water. The result is a lot of sorting, but you are getting fish. If you can get them feeding, slowly increase the size of the bait to weed out the small ones.

Utilizing a hopper bucket or other form of fast deployment for your flasher and equipment have slimmed down what most anglers are dragging out on the ice. The ability to move and chase schools has proven to be a requirement. Cordless drill on the auger in one hand and hopper bucket with your flasher in the other; we would drill and catch a couple fish, then try to jump ahead of the school to catch a few more. Teaming up with several guys can cover a lot of ice quickly. Plastic baits have got off to a slow start this year. Each lake and weather pattern seem to have its favorite color. If you want to know what your jig is doing, a gallon glass jar of water at home can help you understand how to put that plastic on the hook to get maximum wiggle when you jig. Practice making your lure and bait look natural.

Many people ask about jig size. I follow the old rule go smaller if they are not biting, move larger to filter out the small ones. Don’t be afraid to try a jigging spoon or a shiner bait to see if the big guys are just lurking below waiting for something worth swimming up for. You might need to back off the drag a bit if you get into a bass or pike. In short be prepared with a broad selection of jigs or pre-rigged poles. If you are in an area of larger fish and not constrained by a shanty, a 48-inch noodle rod can provide a lot of fun and help you deal with some wild fish!

During March, as the days warm and the nights are still below freezing, should bring in a bit more stable schooling. Don’t be afraid to scale back your sled, leaving some of that extra equipment in the truck as the temps creep up and the snow cover dwindles, you may have to drill a few more holes, so extra drill batteries are a better choice than a heavy shelter.

Chas Thompson

MI Ice Guys

www.MiIceGuys.com

(616) 953-0423