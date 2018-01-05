Grand Rapids Fishing Report and Forecast

By: Chas Thompson

Snow in December finally cooled down the inland lakes and we got ice. The larger lakes may have less ice formation due to winds keeping waves in motion. Still use caution, not all lakes freeze the same. A spud will test the ice and reveal any thin spots. If you are one of the fortunate few that has made it out, make sure to share your ice report on MiIceGuys.com

Remember where you found the weed beds in late fall will still be the oxygen rich locations that provide food sources for the pan fish around Grand Rapids. These not only hold pan fish, but can also attract the predators that are hunting the same gills we do. So, a couple of tip ups on the edges of the beds or just above them.

Move carefully as you venture out and start jigging the new tackle Santa brought. I plan to target the shallow flats on the protected sides of some of our smaller lakes. Some tight bays and open water off of points and corners may yield the crappie before they go suspended mid-month. Once you find they have moved to open water a flasher is necessary to locate and target the suspended schools. Swinging your transducer side to side can give you clues to the direction a school is moving or the scope of it.

Wishing you a safe New Year of fishing and those wonderful meals of fresh caught Michigan bounty, please remember to observe limits and rules. If you get tired of just plain fried fish check out some of the recipes on MiIceGuys.com! Be a great Michigan sportsman and take a kid fishing.

Chas Thompson

MI Ice Guys

www.MiIceGuys.com

(616) 953-0423