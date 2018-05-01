Grand River Fishing Report

By: Greg Knapp

May on the Grand River offers up a variety of species to target. There are usually some dropback steelhead around to catch. Look for the faster water with moderate depth to hold these fish this time of year as they will only be sitting in the more oxygenated water. These fish will not be hanging around long, they are on their way back to the lake after spawning. Try drifting beads or jigs or casting spinners or crankbaits for them.

Smallmouth bass fishing will be going on, look for the rocky areas along the shorelines and you should find some smallmouth. Try tossing some tubes, spinner baits, swimbaits, crankbaits, or some live bait for the smallmouth. Walleye can be had as they are open as of the last Saturday in April. Try slow trolling crankbaits or drifting with crawlers for the walleye. Flathead and channel catfish are biting good at this time, fish deeper slots in front of log jams or try up at 6th street dam in the boils. Soak some live creek chubs or small bluegill for the big ones.

