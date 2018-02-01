Grand River Fishing Report

By: Greg Knapp

The Grand River in February is a good fishery as long as the weather lets you out. If the river has open water, there are steelhead to be caught. The dam areas such as 6th street and Webber are good spots to hit as they stay ice free and are easy to walk into. Tributaries such as the Rogue River are a good bet after a long cold spell, the fish have had a break from all of the fishing pressure and they tend to bite better as they have not been picked on.

Try fishing floats during the winter in the slower water, baits such as jigs, spawn, beads, waxworms, or wigglers will catch fish. Plug fishing is another good way to put fish into the boat, work them slow and make sure you are down near bottom with them. We usually find a good mix of fish that have been in since fall and some new fish that have filtered in over the winter during February, don’t be surprised if you find a drop back lake run brown as well.

Greg Knapp

Getting Bit Guide Service

616-570-2946

www.gettingbitguideservice.com