Grand River Forecast

By: Greg Knapp

The Grand River and its tributaries in July provides excellent opportunities for both the boat and shore fisherman. The Grand River itself has great smallmouth bass and largemouth bass fishing spread throughout the river. Target the structure along the banks or if there is structure out in the river that can hold fish as well. Crankbaits, spinnerbaits, spinners, plastics, or live bait will catch fish on most days. Walleye fishing can be good as well throughout the river. A lot of anglers slow troll crankbaits through the deeper stretches. They can also be found in shallower water drifting crawlers or tossing crankbaits or jigs. There are usually some skamania lurking around as well. They can be found in the main river, tributaries, and out around the pier heads in Grand Haven. If you like to wade and fish try fishing the Flat river or the Thornapple River for smallmouth, these rivers are loaded with fish. You can try some of the colder running tributaries as well if you are on foot and catch trout. If you do some digging around and put in some time you can find rainbows, browns, and even brook trout in some of the tributaries of the Grand.

