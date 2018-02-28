Grand River Report

By: Greg Knapp

We usually start to see some decent pushes of our spring steelhead when we start to warm up in mid-March. With every melt, or rain we will get a bump in water levels and that will get fish moving up towards their spawning grounds. If the month of March stays cold and dry most of the fish will wait until April to show up. 6th Street Dam is probably the most popular place to fish during the spring run as it is the first barrier on their journey upstream. If you are on foot, float and jig off from the wall on the east side of the river by 6th street, Aquatic Nuisance jigs are a local favorite in various patterns.

The tributaries are a good place to check out as well once we start to see fish pushing through the fish ladder at the 6th Street Dam. Float fishing, bottom bouncing, and working plugs are probably the most popular methods in the area. Fish are caught using all methods in the spring so use whatever method you have confidence in and you should be able to catch some fish. Good luck and stay safe out there!

Greg Knapp

Getting Bit Guide Service

616-570-2946

www.gettingbitguideservice.com