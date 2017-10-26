By Greg Knapp

The Grand River is going strong with steelhead in November. Our fall run of steelhead are in as well as summer run fish that have been here for awhile, don’t be surprised if you catch a lake run brown trout or late run salmon as well. Try fishing spawn bags either drifted along the bottom or under a float.

Casting hardware or crankbaits is a fun way to stretch your arm out on some fresh run chrome. Trolling or back-trolling plugs are effective and a relaxing way to fish. Fly fishing with egg patterns or baitfish patterns will get you hooked up. We should have some big steelhead running around this year so get out and take advantage.

