Grand Slam KDW: May 12-13, 2017

The Grand Slam KDW Tournament will return for its 22nd year on May 12 – 13, 2017 at Riverwalk Events Plaza in Jupiter, Florida. The registration fee for the tournament is $250, with early registration of $200 available until April 30th. Over $50,000 in cash and prizes will be awarded.

This year’s tournament will continue to honor the memory of Grand Slam KDW tournament founder, Richard Black, who passed away in October of 2014. “Our family will continue the tradition of dedication to our community that Richard inspired in all of us. This tournament exemplifies his legacy – fishing, family fun and giving back. Since the beginning the KDW has meant so much to us, what better tribute to him than to dedicate this tournament to our husband, father and friend?” stated Richard’s wife, Kathy.

Since 1996, the KDW has raised over $500,000 for various local charities. Proceeds from the tournament will be donated to local charities including Coastal Conservation Association, Rendina Family Foundation and the AustinBlu Foundation.

The event will begin with the Captain’s Meeting at Riverwalk Events Plaza on Friday May 12th from 5:30 to 8:30pm. One representative from each team must be present. Fishing takes place Saturday, May 13th from 7:00 am to 3:30 pm. There will be two weigh stations located at the Square Grouper in Jupiter and Sailfish Marina on Singer Island. The Awards Party and BBQ will follow from 5:00pm – 9:00pm back at the Riverwalk Events Plaza. You won’t want to miss the great BBQ, raffles and overall fun! It’s a Jupiter fishing and family tradition!

Entry forms can be found at either Grand Slam Tackle store: Grand Slam Tackle & Marine Center

261 N. Alt A1A, Jupiter FL 33477 Grand Slam Sportfishing Supply 207 E. Blue Heron Blvd, Riviera Beach FL 33404 or you can download on the website at www.fishgrandslamkdw.com.

For more information regarding the tournament contact Lainey Ruskay at lainey@grandslamtackle.com or 561-847-2090