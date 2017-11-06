A Great Cause in Maine!

Maine Outdoors Adventures with Twin Maple Outdoors

By Richard Yvon – Twin Maple Outdoors

This year in Maine, a new event was born! The 1st Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Fishing Tournament!! Along with some great sponsors, and volunteers, there was lots of fun, camaraderie and lasting memories. The successful event was hosted by Lakeside Motel and Cabins on what is affectionately known as “Lake Cobby” The venue was top notch and the weather promised a good day for a greater cause.

As everyone gathered on the morning of the event, rules and protocols were gone through step by step as one would expect in any fishing tournament. What stood out in this crowd of folks was the sportsmanship, making of new friends and good will that was shared. Everyone there seemed to have a sense of understanding, compassion and caring for why they were there. I felt moved and emotional having friends afflicted by this horrible disease. The energy and enthusiasm was apparent that we were there to beat out breast cancer and support friends and family that are and have been affected. It was truly an inspirational day for a “Great Cause”!

As we debarked from the boat slips, everyone was energized to get out on the water. Even if you don’t fish, water is absolutely a healing experience weather watching it from ashore or out in a boat. As a fisherman to see all these folks assembled and heading out for breast cancer support and awareness was truly awesome!

The new owners of Lakeside Motel and Cabins, Zach and Travis, will ensure the beautiful establishment gets ran in the family tradition it has been reputed for. Andy and Sheree Wess of Winthrop, Maine have run it for over 30 years.

If you would like more information on Maine Fishing Tournaments like this one go to www.Lakesidelodging.com

At the end of the day, everyone was welcomed back in with food and drink and plenty of smiles. Everyone was blessed with some good fishing but more importantly was everyone had fun and the mission was accomplished! After the weigh in, raffles and give aways, all went home feeling that they contributed for a greater cause in HOPE that someday all the cures will be found and all lives will be lived to its their fullest potential. For now, it’s about accepting, supporting and never giving up HOPE! If you or someone you know has been afflicted by breast cancer, remember that it does take a village… Lend your love and understanding. It will make a difference!

If you are interested in a Northern Maine Outdoor Adventure, please reach out to Rich!

About Richard Yvon…Rich is a full time Registered Maine Guide and Luxury Sporting Lodge operator. He is a “Certified Yamaha G3 Guide” that runs fly and spin fishing trips with a G3 Jet boat and drift boat. Located in Bradford Maine, Rich guides World Class Maine hunting, fishing and recreation adventures. As well as guiding, Rich is also an outdoor writer, tree farmer, fly-fishing and certified NRA firearms instructor. Spending time in Maine’s North Woods has provided a canvas for Rich to share his passion of the outdoors with all walks of life. When Rich is not in the field, he sits as a director for The Maine Highlands of Maine Tourism. By contributing to the board of directors, he is in constant communication with visitors, guides, lodges and business owners in Maine promoting the outdoors and conservation.

