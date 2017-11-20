The Great Debate: “Tree Stands vs. Ground Blinds” what’s better? By Misty Wells

Let’s break down the pros and cons of both types and you can decide what works best for you. Tree stands create a more demanding hunt, give you a better vantage point and put you right into the heart of the woods. You are more mobile, you get better shot presentations and you can see and hear far more, you become “one with the woods”.

A ground blind may have you withdrawing your gun barrel or arrow from only one porthole or window forcing you to move to another window to get a shot. When firing your bow or rifle the elevation of a tree stand provides you a better field of vision over shrubbery, ditches and trees and has no blind spots.

That being said, in a tree stand you must still overcome some obstacles, first and foremost any fear you have of heights and climbing. It can be hard to find that perfect spot, you must sit very still and be extremely quiet and for some that’s very difficult. Additionally you also have to be very aware to minimize your scent and you are exposed to the elements, rain, snow, heat and cold. If Hunters don’t pay attention and always wear a safety harness you can be badly hurt or killed.

Ground blinds are safer, they are easier to move when you want to check out a new spot or move spots during the day and most are simple to pack up. Ground blinds provide more inside mobility, if you are hunting with new hunters, kids or a partner you have more cover to move around inside and hunt together. They do provide some degree of scent protection, but always practice scent control regardless. In a comfy ground blind we tend to pick up some bad habits: texting, eating, playing on our phones and napping. Your field of vision is limited, it seems that we tend to clunk on the sides, have squeaky chairs and we are always catching our gear on something.

No matter what type of stand or blind you decide on be safe, shoot straight and enjoy your hunting season.

